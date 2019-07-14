Home

EDWIN ARTHUR WAETJEN

EDWIN ARTHUR WAETJEN Notice
WAETJEN
EDWIN ARTHUR
Age 79, of West Chester and formerly of Meadowbrook, died on July 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn Fox Waetjen. He is also survived by his loving children and their spouses: Douglas A. and Donna Waetjen, Scott and Melissa Waetjen, Bruce I. and Wei Waetjen and Karen Waetjen and Joseph Schwindt; by his 6 dear grandchildren and his sisters, Mildred Schramm and Charlotte McCandless.
Memorial Service will be held at 3 P.M., on Monday, July 15, 2019, Grace Presbyterian Church, 444 York Rd., Jenkintown PA, where relatives and friends will be received after the Service. A reception celebrating Ed's life will be held at the Desmond Hotel on Monday evening at 6:30 P.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Main Line HomeCare & Hospice, 240 N. Radnor Chester Rd., Ste. 100, Radnor PA 19087. (www.mainlinehealth.org)

www.helwegrowlandfh.com

Published on Philly.com on July 14, 2019
