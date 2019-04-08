|
AXEL
EDWIN
April 5, 2019, of Jenkintown, PA. Husband of Nanci (Nee Macalsky), Father of Adam Axel (Hollie), Sean Axel (Jill), Matthew Axel (Laura) and Debbie Axel (Bob); brother of Howard Axel (Brenda); Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Tuesday 11:00 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to the (www.alz.org).
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019