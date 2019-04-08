Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWIN AXEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWIN AXEL

Notice Condolences Flowers

EDWIN AXEL Notice
AXEL
EDWIN
April 5, 2019, of Jenkintown, PA. Husband of Nanci (Nee Macalsky), Father of Adam Axel (Hollie), Sean Axel (Jill), Matthew Axel (Laura) and Debbie Axel (Bob); brother of Howard Axel (Brenda); Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Services, Tuesday 11:00 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE & SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Contributions in his memory may be made to the (www.alz.org).

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now