BERGER
EDWIN "EDDIE"
April 30, 2019, of Voorhees NJ. Husband of Marlene Berger. Father of Lon (Josie) Berger and Randi (Scott) Blumenthal. Grandfather of Sam (Mary Grace) Taylor, Alex (fianceé Gianna) Taylor, Conor Shull, Tyler Shull, Jordan Berger, and Nina Berger. Great-grand-father of Eli Taylor. Graveside Services are Thursday, at 11 A.M., at Har Nebo Cemetery, (Sec. N) Phila. PA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to any cancer .
Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019