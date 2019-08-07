|
|
EDEN
EDWIN J., JR. "EDDIE"
August 2, 2019. A Vietnam Veteran (U.S. Marine). Loving father of Deborah Perfidio (James) and Victoria Eden (Jason). Loving grandfather of Jacob, Jessica, and Samuel. Relatives, friends, and members of the Knights of Columbus are invited to gather on Friday 10:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Service at 12:00 P.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 in his memory would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019