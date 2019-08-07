Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
EDWIN EDEN
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Interment
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Washington Crossing National Cemetery
EDWIN J. "EDDIE" EDEN Jr.


1946 - 2019
EDWIN J. "EDDIE" EDEN Jr. Notice
EDEN
EDWIN J., JR. "EDDIE"


August 2, 2019. A Vietnam Veteran (U.S. Marine). Loving father of Deborah Perfidio (James) and Victoria Eden (Jason). Loving grandfather of Jacob, Jessica, and Samuel. Relatives, friends, and members of the Knights of Columbus are invited to gather on Friday 10:30 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Service at 12:00 P.M. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA, 350 E. Erie Ave., Phila., PA 19134 in his memory would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 7, 2019
