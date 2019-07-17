|
LEVEN
EDYTHE (nee Lusky)
On July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard; loving mother of Bruce (Barbara) Leven, Barry (Gloria) Leven; sister of Cecelia Holzman; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday, 11:15 A.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway Twp., NJ 08205, or a charity of donor's choice.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
