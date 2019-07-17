Home

Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks - Suburban North Chapel
310 2nd Street Pike
Southampton, PA 18966
(215) 927-5800
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:15 AM
EDYTHE (Lusky) LEVEN

EDYTHE (Lusky) LEVEN Notice
LEVEN
EDYTHE (nee Lusky)
On July 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard; loving mother of Bruce (Barbara) Leven, Barry (Gloria) Leven; sister of Cecelia Holzman; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Thursday, 11:15 A.M. precisely, at GOLDSTEINS' ROSENBERG'S RAPHAEL SACKS SUBURBAN NORTH, 310 Second St. Pike, Southampton. Int. Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions in her memory may be made to Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Rd., Galloway Twp., NJ 08205, or a charity of donor's choice.

Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
