DERMATIS
EFSTATHIOS STEVEN
Of Bryn Mawr, on June 30, 2019. Father of Angelique Newman (Chuck), and Renee Woods (Dan); also survived by his sisters, Gregoria, Katsivelou, Theodora, Papagiorgiacopoulos and the late Lambrini "Laura" Sicalides; nieces, Anna (Peter), Evangeline, and Barbara (Michael) Sicalides; great-niece, Amalia and great-nephew, Samuel. Funeral Services will be Friday, July 5, 2019, at 11 A.M., Visitation 10 to 11 A.M., at St. Luke Greek Orthodox Church, 35 N. Malin Road, Broomall PA 19008. Int. private.
STUARD F.H. - NEWTOWN SQ.
Six Generations - Since 1822
