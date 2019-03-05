|
BROGAN
EILEEN (nee Costello)
Age 85, of Havertown PA, on March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Manus Brogan. Dear mother of Helen Kain (James), James, Patrick and Joseph (Lisa). Predeceased by her 5 siblings. Grandmother of Ciara, Sean, Joseph, Michael and Sam.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 7 to 9 P.M., and Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300, and to her Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila. PA 19143, would be appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019