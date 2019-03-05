Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN BROGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN (Costello) BROGAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

EILEEN (Costello) BROGAN Notice
BROGAN
EILEEN (nee Costello)


Age 85, of Havertown PA, on March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Manus Brogan. Dear mother of Helen Kain (James), James, Patrick and Joseph (Lisa). Predeceased by her 5 siblings. Grandmother of Ciara, Sean, Joseph, Michael and Sam.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, 7 to 9 P.M., and Thursday, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 WEST CHESTER PIKE (cor. LYNN BLVD.), UPPER DARBY PA, 610-449-0300, and to her Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown PA. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, Holy Family Home, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila. PA 19143, would be appreciated.

Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of he Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now