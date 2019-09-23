|
|
BROWN-CANNON
EILEEN
83, a long time resident of Fairless Hills PA died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at home after a lengthy illness. Eileen was a hard working, fun loving person spending winters in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Eileen retired from Pyco in 2000 where she was a controller. Born in 1936 in Philadelphia, she was predeceased by Charles and Helen Pickford; husbands William (Bud) Brown and Frank Cannon, and granddaughter Julie Maddy. Eileen is survived by sister Joan Pickford; her children: Helen Hicks, Lynn Maddy, William Brown, and Bruce Brown (Jean). Her very dear Aunt Ruth McGowen, and many cousins. Also, her grandchildren Eileen Kitz (Joe), Heidi Boucher, Charles Erb and Bobby Maddy, Jr; and her great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to Eileen's Life Celebration on Monday, September 30th, at THE BECK / GIVNISH, 7400 New Falls Rd., Levittown, PA 19055, from 10 - 11 A.M. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 23, 2019