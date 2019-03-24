|
died peacefully in West Chester Hospital on March 22, 2019 of complication due to Multiple Sclerosis, surrounded by her family. Eileen grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School and Arcadia University. She worked in school Administration at Immaculata University, the Haverford School, Delaware County Christian School and Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School. She is the daughter of John B. Bruhy, Jr. and Virginia Bruhy (nee Wilicki), of Philadelphia. She is survived by her husband Ronald E. Rothrock of West Chester, PA, her sister Virginia Ferrentino (Fred) of Bluffton, SC, and daughters Kali Jean Maxian (Henrik) of Doylestown PA and Dana Rothrock Bredin (Robert) of St. Leonard MD and six grandchildren: Blake, Tanner, Rhett, and Hayes Maxian, and Maisie and Clara Bredin. A Memorial Service is planned for Monday March 25, 2019 at 1 P.M. and Church of the Savior in Wayne, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Opportunity International at https://opportunity.org/ .
