Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
April 22, 2019, age 76. Daughter of the late Gerard and Margaret Hubbert; sister of Kathleen Metzger,and Fr. Joseph Hubbert C.M.; aunt of Pamela (John) O'Brien, Kathleen (Joseph) Williams, Maria Eileen (Christopher) Read; also survived by grandnieces, grandnephews, and members of her Congrega-tion, The Sisters of St. Joseph.
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday, 1:30 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.

KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Share condolences at
www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019
