S. EILEEN CLARE
HUBBERT, SSJ
Formerly S. Vincent Gerard SSJ
April 22, 2019, age 76. Daughter of the late Gerard and Margaret Hubbert; sister of Kathleen Metzger,and Fr. Joseph Hubbert C.M.; aunt of Pamela (John) O'Brien, Kathleen (Joseph) Williams, Maria Eileen (Christopher) Read; also survived by grandnieces, grandnephews, and members of her Congrega-tion, The Sisters of St. Joseph.
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Friday, 1:30 P.M., followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M., at St. Joseph Villa. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown PA 19031.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019