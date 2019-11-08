|
COOPER
EILEEN (nee Lipman)
November 7, 2019 of Philadel-phia PA. Beloved wife of the late Jack Cooper; loving mother of Burt, Glenn (Sheryl), and Richard Cooper; cherished grand-mother to Jason and Adam Cooper. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 1 P.M., Har Zion Cemetery, 1201 MacDade Blvd., Collingdale, PA 19023. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
(giving.mskcc.org)
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019