Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Har Zion Cemetery
1201 MacDade Blvd
Collingdale, PA
More Obituaries for EILEEN COOPER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN (Lipman) COOPER

EILEEN (Lipman) COOPER Notice
COOPER
EILEEN (nee Lipman)
November 7, 2019 of Philadel-phia PA. Beloved wife of the late Jack Cooper; loving mother of Burt, Glenn (Sheryl), and Richard Cooper; cherished grand-mother to Jason and Adam Cooper. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday, 1 P.M., Har Zion Cemetery, 1201 MacDade Blvd., Collingdale, PA 19023. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
(giving.mskcc.org)

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Nov. 8, 2019
