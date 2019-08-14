|
WILLIAMS
EILEEN D.
86, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Phila., on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Oliver J. Williams, Jr. Mother of Mark (Angela) Williams, Stephen (Julie) Williams, Christine (David) Lee. Grandmother of Lauren, Daylor, Sara, Taylor, Jack, Elle, Blake, Christopher, Patrick. Sister-in-law of Mary Donnelly. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 10:30 A.M. Int. Calvary Cem. Contributions; Ronald McDonald House, 35 Davis Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 (https://rmhctampabay. org/donate/). Arrs by:
