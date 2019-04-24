|
STENGEL
EILEEN G. (nee Hughes)
April 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, Eileen is pre-deceased by her daughter, Mary Kathryn O'Brien and survived by her loving children, Judee Robertson, Joseph (Mary Ellen), Eric (Roseanne), Lee, Michael (Kelly), and Kurt (Brandi). Dear O'Ma of 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; sister of Robert Hughes.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, 9 to 10:45 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 in her memory would be appreciated.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 24, 2019