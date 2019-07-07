|
|
S. EILEEN KEAN SSJ
EILEEN REGINA
Formerly S. Thomas Dorothy, on July 6, 2019, age 89. Daughter of the late Thomas and Helen Kean. Sister of S. Rose Marie Kean, SSJ, S. Kathleen Kean, SSJ, Thomas Kean, James Kean and the late Patrick Kean; also survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews and members of her congregation the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, Relatives and friends invited to Viewing Tuesday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph's Villa. Int. Villa Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
