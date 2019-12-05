|
|
O'DONNELL
EILEEN M. (nee Barnes)
of Grays Ferry, peacefully passed away on November 25, 2019 at her residence. She was born and raised in So. Phila. She was a proud graduate of Hallahan High School and attended U of Penna. Nursing School. Also, she followed in her father's footsteps and worked at the Phila. Navy Yard. Eileen retired from the State of Delaware's Correctional Dept. as a social worker. Loving daughter to the late Raymond and Helen (nee Grubb). Beloved mother of Raymond J. (late Deidre Katheryn (nee Ahern) O'Donnell and grandmother of Cain Patrick, Raymond Maxwell, and Hailey Elizabeth O'Donnell. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Saturday morning from 10-11am at St. Gabriel's RC Church, 29th & Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 11am. Burial private. In lieu of flowers donations in Eileen's memory may be made to Saint Edmonds Academy, 2120 Veale Rd., Wilmington, DE 19810 and/or Archmere Academy, 3600 Phila. Pike, Claymont, DE 19703.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 5, 2019