EILEEN M. (Gallagher) SAWYER

EILEEN M. (Gallagher) SAWYER Notice
SAWYER
EILEEN M. (nee Gallagher)


March 9, 2019, age 91, of Drexel Hill. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. Sawyer, Sr., mother of Marie Eileen Amicone (Stephan), Karen DeCesare (Adrian) and Thomas J. Sawyer, Jr. (Kathleen), sister of Anne Hennessy, Br. Edward Gallagher, FSC, William P. Gallagher and the late Edward Gallagher. Also survived by 11 grandchildren 22 great grand-children and many other loving family members.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing 9 to 10:15 A.M. Thursday at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint La Salle Fund, Christian Brothers, P.O. Box 238, Lincroft, NJ, 07738.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019
