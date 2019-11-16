|
|
S. EILEEN MARIE
HAGGERTY, SSJ
FORMERLY S. JAMES NAOMI
On Nov. 13, 2019, age 83. Daughter of the late James and Naomi Haggerty, sister of William (Deborah) and James (Jean) Haggerty; also survived by nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and members of her Congregation the Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Monday 1:30 P.M. followed by Funeral Mass 3 P.M. at St. Joseph Villa. Int. Villa Cem. Donations in her memory may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.
KOLLER FUNERAL HOME
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 16, 2019