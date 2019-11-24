Home

Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
215-340-9654
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, Inc.
241 East Butler Avenue
New Britain, PA 18901
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church
1325 Upper State Rd
North Wales, PA
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church
1325 Upper State Rd.
North Wales, PA
EILEEN MARIE (Foley) SNELL

EILEEN MARIE (Foley) SNELL Notice
SNELL
EILEEN MARIE (nee Foley)


On Nov. 18, 2019. Age 71. Loving mother of Eileen Martin (Kirby) and Holly Staugaitis (Steven). Devoted fiancée of Michael A. "Mickey" Palembas. Loving Mom- Mom of Madison, Vaughan, Jack, Wyatt, and Ryan. Also survived by her 6 siblings and countless nieces, nephews cousins and in-laws. Preceded in death by her former husband, William Snell. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Monday, from 6 to 8 P.M., at THE JOSEPH A. FLUEHR III FUNERAL HOME, 241 E. Butler Ave. (at Sandy Ridge Rd.), New Britain PA 18901, and again on Tuesday at Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA 19454 from 10 A.M. until her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. St. John Neumann Cemetery.

www.fluehr.com

Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019
