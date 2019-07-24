Home

Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holy Savior Church
407 E. Main Street,
Norristown, PA
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Savior Church
407 E. Main Street
Norristown, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Savior Church
407 E. Main Street
Norristown, PA
EILEEN (Archie) MONAGHAN

EILEEN (Archie) MONAGHAN Notice
MONAGHAN
EILEEN (nee Archie)
64 yrs. old on July 22, 2019. Eileen was an admired teacher at Holy Savior, Our Lady of Victory and Holy Rosary Catholic Schools for over 40 yrs. Beloved wife of Kevin Monaghan. Devoted and loving mother to Eileen (Jim) Ficaro, Kathleen (Dimitrios) Stoupakis
and Kevin (Erica) Monaghan. Cherished Mom-Mom to James, Liliana, Eileen, Shae, Brynn and Tristan. Wonderful sister to Suzanne Whitlock, MaryJane Cupo, Theresa Maziarz, Joseph and James Archie. Eileen will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing in CHURCH Thursday 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. and on Friday 9:00 to 10:15 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at Holy Savior Church 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Int. Calvary Cemetery. Mass cards are preferred,

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, INC.
 215-482-8878

Published on Philly.com on July 24, 2019
