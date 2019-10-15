|
NEWELL
EILEEN (Mickey)
87, of Shannondell in Audubon, formerly of Wayne, PA, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her husband James G Newell and two daughters: Eileen Newell Rolek and Diane Newell Overbeck. She is survived by her friend Edward McAleer, son James Newell Jr., daughters Kathryn Newell and Megan Smith, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all of whom loved her dearly. Funeral services are at Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge Park on Saturday, October 19 at 3 P.M., followed by a reception at the Glenhardie Country Club. Memorial donations may be made to the Devereux Foundation, online: Devereux.org.
