EILEEN (Mickey) NEWELL

EILEEN (Mickey) NEWELL Notice
NEWELL
EILEEN (Mickey)


87, of Shannondell in Audubon, formerly of Wayne, PA, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2019. She was pre-deceased by her husband James G Newell and two daughters: Eileen Newell Rolek and Diane Newell Overbeck. She is survived by her friend Edward McAleer, son James Newell Jr., daughters Kathryn Newell and Megan Smith, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all of whom loved her dearly. Funeral services are at Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge Park on Saturday, October 19 at 3 P.M., followed by a reception at the Glenhardie Country Club. Memorial donations may be made to the Devereux Foundation, online: Devereux.org.

ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 15, 2019
