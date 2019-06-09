|
|
SR. ELAINE
BUCKLEY, R.S.M.
Age 97, died June 5, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her parents, William and Helen and brother, Thomas. In addition to her Religious Community, S. Elaine is survived by her brothers, Donald and William, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Tuesday, June 11, 10 to 11 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the Community Cemetery will immediately follow. Contribu-tions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community at the above address.
Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019