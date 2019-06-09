Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE BUCKLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE BUCKLEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

ELAINE BUCKLEY Notice
SR. ELAINE
BUCKLEY, R.S.M.
Age 97, died June 5, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her parents, William and Helen and brother, Thomas. In addition to her Religious Community, S. Elaine is survived by her brothers, Donald and William, and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation Tuesday, June 11, 10 to 11 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. in the Chapel at the Convent of Mercy, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station, PA 19066. Burial in the Community Cemetery will immediately follow. Contribu-tions in Sister's memory may be sent to the Sisters of Mercy Mid-Atlantic Community at the above address.

www.danjolell.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.