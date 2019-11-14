|
|
DeCOVNY
ELAINE (nee Levin)
November 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sidney; loving mother of Rochelle Millhiser (Tom), Meryl Wexler (Paul), Sherree DeCovny (Ken Cottrill) and Holly DeCovny (Tim Fuhr); devoted sister of Stanley Levin (Sandy); also survived by 7 cherished grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services Friday, 10 A.M., JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose. Interment at Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Sherree and Ken. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to ORT America (ortamerica.org), or
(stjude.org).
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 14, 2019