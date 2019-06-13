Services Stretch Funeral Home 236 E Eagle Rd Havertown , PA 19083 (610) 446-1075 Resources More Obituaries for ELAINE COLLINS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ELAINE DOROTHY (Alexander) COLLINS

Notice Flowers Elaine Dorothy (nee Alexander) Collins of Havertown, Pa. and Sea Isle City, NJ. On June 6, 2019. She is the beloved wife of William F. Collins, Sr. and the loving mother of Elaine D. (Stephen) Bradley, Catherine T. (William) Clinton, and William F. (Brenda) Collins, Jr. Elaine is the proud and loving grandmother of Alexandra, Stephen, and Paul Bradley, Rachel, Hank, and Jack Clinton, Emily, William, and Matthew Collins. She was born on August 22, 1937 to Catherine (nee Vita) and Jules J. Alexander. She is the sister of Jules J. (Josephine) Alexander, Jr., Rachel (Frank) Bivenour, Phyllis (Joseph) Armelli, and the late Casper Louis Alexander. She was also the loving and devoted guardian of her dog, Apollo whom she had for 14 ½ years. Elaine was born and raised in South Philadelphia and moved to Havertown in 1977. She is a member of St. Denis Church and was the school librarian for 24 years until she retired in 2001.

Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 8:30 am to 10:45 am in the Funeral Home of John Stretch 236 East Eagle Rd. Havertown, Pa. 19083 and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 am in St. Denis Church 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, Pa. 19083. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Collins' name to either the above named church or the Providence Animal Hospital 555 Sandy Bank Rd. Media, Pa. 19063 would be appreciated. (www.stretchfuneralhome.com) Published on Philly.com on June 13, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices