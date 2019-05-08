Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
ELAINE FOGLIETTA-TEREO

ELAINE FOGLIETTA-TEREO Notice
FOGLIETTA-TEREO
ELAINE (nee Foglietta)


May 6, 2019. Beloved wife of Dr. Anthony Tereo. Devoted mother of Marina and Christopher. Beloved sister of Theodora Foglietta (Louis Silverstiein), The Honorable Angelo J. "Hughie" Foglietta, Michael Foglietta and Theodore Jr. (Lorie) Foglietta. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Adopted family member Johanna. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY, May 10th, 9:30 A.M. at The Church of St. Paul's, 10th and Christian Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Ent. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to Michael P. Donatucci Foundation, Inc., Michael's Giving H.A.N.D., 1907 S. Broad St., Lower Level, Philadelphia, PA 19148, michaelsgivinghand.org/donate/ or St. Paul's Church, 923 Christian St., Phila., PA 19147.

Published on Philly.com on May 8, 2019
