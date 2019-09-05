|
|
HURWITZ
ELAINE
On Sept. 3, 2019. Loving aunt of Lawrence (Rhona) Nagelberg and Dr. Kenneth Nagelberg; also survived by loving great and great great nieces and nephews. She was a Teacher for many years in the Philadelphia School District. Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services Friday 10:30 A.M. precisely at Roosevelt Memorial Park. The family will return to the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Nagelberg. Contributions in her memory may be made to a .
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019