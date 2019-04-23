|
CHADROW
ELAINE PHYLLIS (nee Cushner)
April 20, 2019. Wife of the late David B., mother of Nancy Chadrow Haas (Warren Bellamy), Jeffry (Joann) Chadrow and Stacy Wyn (Mario) Sarno; also survived by 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services Wednesday 11:30 A.M. precisely at Cong. Rodeph Shalom, 615 N. Broad St., Phila., PA 19123. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. Family will return Wednesday and Thursday to her late residence. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cong. Rodeph Shalom or Nationalities Service Center, www.nscphila.org.
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 23, 2019