ELAINE R. (Bateson) FEE

ELAINE R. (Bateson) FEE Notice
FEE
ELAINE R. (nee Bateson)
Age 95, of Havertown, Pa. passed away on June 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years of the late Joseph Fee Sr.; Daughter of the late James and Katherine Bateson.
Elaine was a graduate of Little Flower High School for Girls, Class of 1941. Loving mother of Joseph (Kathy), Eileen, Michael (Maritza), Maureen (Joseph) Hofmann, Dennis (Christina), Patrick (Becky), James (Patricia) and Brian Fee. Also survived by her 28 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Edna (Bateson) Egan and Loretta (Bateson) Sowinski.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday, June 6, 7 P.M. O'LEARY FUNERAL HOME, 640 E. Springfield Rd, Springfield, PA. and Friday, June 7, 9:30 A.M. Sacred Heart Church, 110 N. Manoa Rd., Havertown, Pa. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. in the Church. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Donations can be made in her memory to , 150 Monument Rd., Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Published on Philly.com on June 5, 2019
