GALLION
ELAINE R.
March 11, 2019 Beloved sister of Norma Jean Lind, Raymond Gallion, Lisbeth King (Ken), and Mary Kay Cifaldi Survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 9:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory to St. Gabriel Church, 2917 Dickinson St., Phila. PA 19146, would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019