Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deady Funeral Home - PHILADELPHIA
2501 South Camac Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 468-1200
For more information about
ELAINE GALLION
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
St. Gabriel Church
29th & Dickinson Sts
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gabriel Church
29th & Dickinson Sts
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE GALLION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE R. GALLION

Notice Condolences Flowers

ELAINE R. GALLION Notice
GALLION
ELAINE R.
March 11, 2019 Beloved sister of Norma Jean Lind, Raymond Gallion, Lisbeth King (Ken), and Mary Kay Cifaldi Survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M., at St. Gabriel Church, 29th and Dickinson Sts. Funeral Mass 9:30 A.M. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elaine's memory to St. Gabriel Church, 2917 Dickinson St., Phila. PA 19146, would be appreciated.

www.deadyfuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now