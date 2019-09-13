Home

On Sept. 12, 2019. Wife of the late Edward Samans. Mother of Deborah Samans, Judith (Michael) Samans-Dunn and the late Susan Samans. Mother-in- law of Ples Robinson. Sister of Vivian Lazar. Mom-Mom of the late Jessica Robinson. Elaine was a founding member of Temple Sholom, founding member of Hillview Nursery School and long-time school guidance counselor. Relatives and friends are invited to Memorial Services Sunday, 1:30 P.M., at Temple Sholom, Broomall PA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 13, 2019
