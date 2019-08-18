Home

Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ The King Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ The King Church
200 Windsor Ave.
Haddonfield, NJ
ELEANOR ANN (Frizell) PARKER

ELEANOR ANN (Frizell) PARKER Notice
PARKER
ELEANOR ANN (nee Frizell)
Age 84, of Westmont, NJ passed away peacefully at home on August 16, 2019 surrounded by her family . She is survived by beloved husband of 63 years John Robert Parker; her 5 children, Ann Marie Kriebel (Jim), Caroline Guy (William), Brian Parker (Kathleen), Sheila Thomas (Gordon), Erin Williams (Matt); her 17 grandchildren, Brian, Ellie, Bill, Megan, Kevin, Brendan, Matthew, Elizabeth, Emily, Erin, Elise, Mariah, Siobhan, Noelle, Parker, Connor and Anna. She is also survived by her brother, Roddy Frizell and many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was a 1952 graduate of John W. Hallahan Catholic Girls High School and studied at St. Joseph's University. She enjoyed a long career as a legal secretary and was a vivid photographer and gardener. Eleanor dedicated her life to her children and grandchildren and especially enjoyed spending her summers in Maine with her family. She lived a wonderful life and touched everyone with her generous heart and spirit.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation Wednesday, August 21 from 10 to 11 A.M. at Christ The King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 A.M. Interment will be private at Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to www.JDRF.org Juvenile Dia-betes Research Foundation.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 18, 2019
