Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Monica
17th and Ritner Sts.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR DeMASI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR (Sanginiti) DeMASI

Notice Condolences Flowers

ELEANOR (Sanginiti) DeMASI Notice
DeMASI
ELEANOR (nee Sanginiti)


June 17, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Pantaleone "Leon" DeMasi. Beloved mother of Leon (Debra) DeMasi and Greg (Kathleen) DeMasi. Loving grandmother of Leon, Joseph and Amanda. Sister of Catherine Garofalo and Vincent Sanginiti. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY 10 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Monica's Church.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now