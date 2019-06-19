|
|
DeMASI
ELEANOR (nee Sanginiti)
June 17, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Pantaleone "Leon" DeMasi. Beloved mother of Leon (Debra) DeMasi and Greg (Kathleen) DeMasi. Loving grandmother of Leon, Joseph and Amanda. Sister of Catherine Garofalo and Vincent Sanginiti. Also survived by her many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING FRIDAY 10 A.M. at The Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to St. Monica's Church.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 19, 2019