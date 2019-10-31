Home

ELEANOR H. (Maryanski) BOYLE

BOYLE
ELEANOR H. (nee Maryanski)
October 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William, sister of the late Ronald and Harry Maryanski. Aunt of Harry and Lorreta Maryanski. Great aunt to Harry and Jim. Great Great aunt to Rachel, Veronica, Jimmy. She is also survived by many other nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. at Saint Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, PA. 19114 followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment is Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 31, 2019
