Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
ELEANOR MURRAY
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
9700 Frankford Ave
ELEANOR J. (Brown) MURRAY


1919 - 2019
ELEANOR J. (Brown) MURRAY Notice
MURRAY
ELEANOR J. (nee Brown)
On August 2, 2019 at the age of 100. Loving wife of the late Francis J. Devoted mother of Ann Gallagher (Gerald), Joan Ditmore (the late Dr. Q. Michael), Susan Dyson (James) and the late Lynn Murray and Patricia Ryan; 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Tuesday 10:30 to 11 A.M. St. Katherine of Sienna Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 5, 2019
