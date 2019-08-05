|
MURRAY
ELEANOR J. (nee Brown)
On August 2, 2019 at the age of 100. Loving wife of the late Francis J. Devoted mother of Ann Gallagher (Gerald), Joan Ditmore (the late Dr. Q. Michael), Susan Dyson (James) and the late Lynn Murray and Patricia Ryan; 14 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Tuesday 10:30 to 11 A.M. St. Katherine of Sienna Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., followed by her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
BURNS FUNERAL HOME
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 5, 2019