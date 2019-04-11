ALLEN

ELEANOR M. (nee Morrison)

passed peacefully on February 14, 2019, at her home in Hershey's Mill from complications due to Alzheimer's, she was 83. She was the daughter of Andrew and Lois Morrison. Ellie, as she was known, was the wife of Michael, with whom she shared 63 years. She was the mother of; Jeffrey, Joel (Wendy) and Demry (Rich) and the grandmother of six. She is also survived by her sister Barbara.

Following graduation from Radnor High School in 1954 she attended Moore College of Art, The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts and The Fleisher Art Memorial. Although principally self-taught, these institutions helped perfect her amazing artistic abilities that she would call upon throughout her life. She was a founding member of Muse Gallery in Philadelphia and her work was represented by galleries in Santa Fe, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Maine and is in many public and private collections. Ellie was an accomplished artist, woman, mother and human-itarian. She was an early advocate for women's rights, constantly spoke of the injustices in this country and the world and used her artistic skills to support those ideals. She was a compassionate, kind and loving person, she will be deeply missed by all she touched.

