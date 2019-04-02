|
O'ROURKE
ELEANOR M. (nee Cronin)
Age 104, of White Horse Village passed away on March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. O'Rourke. Dear mother of Thomas (Mary Jo), Jon (Susan), Michael, Joseph (Marylynn Salmon), Peter (Michele), and the late William (late Frances). Devoted grand-mother of 16 and great grand-mother of 13. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eleanor's Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Saint Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 North Providence Road, Media, PA, where friends may visit from 9-10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.
www.maugergivnish.com
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019