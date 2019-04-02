Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
For more information about
ELEANOR O'ROURKE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR O'ROURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR M. (Cronin) O'ROURKE

Notice Condolences Flowers

ELEANOR M. (Cronin) O'ROURKE Notice
O'ROURKE
ELEANOR M. (nee Cronin)


Age 104, of White Horse Village passed away on March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas J. O'Rourke. Dear mother of Thomas (Mary Jo), Jon (Susan), Michael, Joseph (Marylynn Salmon), Peter (Michele), and the late William (late Frances). Devoted grand-mother of 16 and great grand-mother of 13. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Eleanor's Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Saint Mary Magdalen Church, 2400 North Providence Road, Media, PA, where friends may visit from 9-10 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Yeadon, PA.

www.maugergivnish.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
Download Now