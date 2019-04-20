|
McLAUGHLIN
ELEANOR
Of Philadelphia, passed away April 18, 2019, at the age of 76. Eleanor is survived by her loving children, Amy McLaughlin (Dave Osborne), and John (Laurie); and cherished grand-children, Justin Anderson, John, Jr. (Julie), Matthew, and Casey Knecht, and great-grandson, James McLaughlin.
Relatives and friends are invited to Eleanor's Life Celebration Monday, April 22, 2019, from 9:30 to -10:30 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd, Philadelphia PA 19154. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 20, 2019