Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Calvary Church
11024 Knights Rd.
Philadelphia, PA
Interment
To be announced at a later date
ELEANOR McLAUGHLIN Notice
McLAUGHLIN
ELEANOR
Of Philadelphia, passed away April 18, 2019, at the age of 76. Eleanor is survived by her loving children, Amy McLaughlin (Dave Osborne), and John (Laurie); and cherished grand-children, Justin Anderson, John, Jr. (Julie), Matthew, and Casey Knecht, and great-grandson, James McLaughlin.
Relatives and friends are invited to Eleanor's Life Celebration Monday, April 22, 2019, from 9:30 to -10:30 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M., at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd, Philadelphia PA 19154. Interment private.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 20, 2019
