ILLOWAY
ELEANOR MORRIS
72, died on October 20, 2019 after a long illness, surrounded by her husband of 50 years, Stockton Illoway, and family.
Eleanor was born in Phila. in 1947 and grew up in Chester County. A 1973 graduate of University of Pennsylvania and its law school (1983), Eleanor practiced law in Philadelphia, at first at Pepper Hamilton & Sheetz, and then with Harkins Cunningham, LLP, where she was a founding partner.
An active volunteer, her interests were historic preservation, open space conservation and sustainable agriculture. She was a leader in the preser-vation of Historic Waynesborough in Paoli PA, the home of General Anthony Wayne and served as President and Board member of the Philadelphia Society for the Preservation of Landmarks Society, the organization that maintains the Powel House, Grumblethorpe, Hill-Physick House and Historic Waynesborough.
She was one of a team that organized and ran the Iron Tour, a bike tour benefitting the French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, a land conservancy founded by her parents, Samuel and Eleanor Morris. Now an annual event, Iron Tour is the largest cycling event in Chester County.
Eleanor was a founding Board member and later President of Lundale Farm, Inc., a nonprofit organization whose mission is to develop and support a community of farmers growing healthy food for our region. Lundale Farm, a 520-acre farm where Eleanor's parents raised her and her siblings, has transitioned from a family farm to community of seven farms growing organic crops for regional markets.
Eleanor was a beloved and devoted sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt who never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She made friends and kept them -- from high school to the most recent volunteer activity. Friends and family members treasured her beautiful, colorful and carefully composed flower arrangements made from the riches of the garden at her home in Phoenixville.
In addition to her husband, Eleanor is survived by her brothers Samuel, George, Cooper and Christopher Morris; sisters Laura Morris Siena and Ozzie Abaye; sister-in-law Katie Schoettle, brother-in-law Peter Illoway; their spouses; and twenty-one nieces and nephews, their spouses, and twenty-five great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Lundale Farm, 2501 Pottstown Pike, Pottstown, PA 19465, at 1 P.M. on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. Memorial gifts may be made to Lundale Farm, Inc., P.O. Box 673, Kimberton, PA 19442, or French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, 511 Kimber-ton Rd., Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 24, 2019