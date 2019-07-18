Home

Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel at IHM Parish
819 Cathedral Rd
Philadelphia, PA
View Map
ELEANOR T. DOUGHERTY


1926 - 2019
ELEANOR T. DOUGHERTY Notice
DOUGHERTY
ELEANOR T.
Of Nashville TN, died on July 13, 2019. Born Oct. 15, 1926 in Phila. Daughter of the late James and Margaret (nee Walsh) Dougherty. Eleanor was a longtime member of St. Ann Catholic Church and a retired Assistant Administrator at St. Thomas Hospital. Sister of the late Dr. James Dougherty, Margaret Farrell, Kathleen Dougherty, Rose Canty and Mary McAdorey. Beloved aunt to 6 nieces and 5 nephews.
The family will receive relatives and friends in the Chapel Friday, 10:30 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass 11:30 A.M. in the Sacred Heart Chapel at IHM Parish, 819 Cathedral Rd. (off Ridge Ave.), Phila. 19128. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington St., Baltimore, Md. 21201.

CLARE McIlVAINE MUNDY FH, Inc.
215-482-8878

Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
