ROSE
ELEANORA MARIA
(nee Antonini)
was born November 14, 1922 in Wayne, PA the youngest child of Franco and Teresa Antonini, died at home in Devon, PA on November 24, 2019 surrounded by family. She is a graduate of St Katharine of Siena High School, Wayne PA class of 1940, the Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing class of 1944 and worked as a Registered Nurse until 1960. She is survived by her sons and their wives (John and Bette Jo, Charles and Sandy) and her grandchildren.
A Viewing will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Strafford, PA on Saturday Nov. 30th from 9 until 10:30 A.M. with Mass to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Eleanora's name to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave, Phila., PA 19143 or to Our Lady of the Assump-tion Parish Church, 35 Old Eagle School Rd. Strafford, PA. 19087.
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 26, 2019