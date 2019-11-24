|
BUTLER
ELEANORE M. (nee MacIndoe)
90, died of Parkinson's Disease on November 14, 2019, at Normandy Farms Estates, Blue Bell, PA. She was married for 67 years to the late Robert T. Butler, who passed away in 2018. They raised their three children in Plymouth Meeting, Pa. and later in St. David's, PA. before residing in Devon and Daylesford, PA, and at Normandy Farms.
She was the mother of Mark (Denise), Katie (Hilton), and Liz (John); grandmother of Alexandra, Toby (Kristin), Elsa (Ryan), Hilton-John, Jamie, Eleanore (Alan), Kelly; and great-grandmother to Abigail and Benjamin. She was the daughter of the late Laurence and Josephine MacIndoe, of Philadelphia, Pa.
A committed Episcopalian, she was active in parish life for more than 50 years at St. Martin's Radnor. Eleanore worked as Administrative Assistant to the late Frank Manchester, Super-intendent of Radnor Township School District. She also volun-teered at Overbrook School for the Blind, and more recently as a reading tutor for adult learners.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at 3:30 P.M., Saturday, December 7, 2019, at St. Thomas' Church Whitemarsh, 7020 Camphill Rd., Fort Washington PA. 19034. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Parkinson's Disease and Move-ments Disorder Center at the University of Pennsylvania, 330 S. 9th St. Phila., PA 19107, or the Women's Animal Center, PO Box 1470 Bensalem, PA 19020.
