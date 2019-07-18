Home

ELFRIEDE "FRIEDA" (Fichter) HNATKOWSKY

HNATKOWSKY
ELFRIEDE "FRIEDA"
(nee Fichter)


On July 16, 2019. She was 90. Beloved wife of the late Michael Hnatkowsky, Sr.; mother of Doris Di Zillo (Robert), Michael Hnatkowsky, Jr. (Christine), and Lisa Dombrowski (Gary); loving grandmother of Dana Di Zillo-Mitchell (Sean Mitchell), Bobby, and Gina Di Zillo, Michael III, Alexis, and Kaitlyn Hnatkowsky, and Nicole Dombrowski; sister of Brunhilde Pahlke (the late Heinz). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and gracefully departed surrounded by family and close friends. Frieda was a member of St. Cecilia and St. Albert the Great Senior Citizens and loved Cannstatter VV events and German Radio Hour.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday from 9:30 A.M. and Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila. PA 19111. Interment private.

www.wetzelandson.com

Published on Philly.com on July 18, 2019
