MCLAUGHLIN

ELGIE P.

Passed away peacefully, at the age of 91, on Monday May 27, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia to Helen (Brosche) and Charles Piening. Elgie is survived by her loving children, Elgie R. McLaughlin (Joel Hanna), Guy (Skip) W. McLaughlin, III (Eileen) and Wendy Gieseler (Dave); grandchildren, Guy W. McLaughlin, IV, (Christina), Cassie McLaughlin, William McLaughlin, Christopher McLaughlin, Matthew McLaughlin, Dennis (Denney) Gieseler and Dylan Gieseler; great-grandchildren, Rebekah and Guy W. McLaughlin, V; and nieces Karen Bontempo (Butch) and Merle Wolfgang (Michael). She was preceded in death by her husband, Guy W. McLaughlin, Jr., M.D. in 1992, her brother Robert Piening, his wife Marilyn and their daughter, her niece, Leslie Piening. Elgie was a spitfire who loved life and lived it to its fullest. She was devoted to her husband, Guy, and her children and boy could she cook and throw a party. Her genuine smile and infectious laugh always drew everyone to her. She worked hard and was not afraid to follow her dreams. Graduating from Temple School of Pharmacy, where she met Guy on her first day, she began her career in her father-in-law's pharmacy and then at North Eastern Hospital, working her way up to Director. Her sense of balance between work and family was incredible so she eventually put her career on hold while she spent years making an amazing home for Guy and their children. As they grew into young adults, she put her pharmacist jacket back on working at Friends Hospital and then ending her career as Chief of the Pharmacy at Rydal Park. She loved family time in Ocean City, making and drinking milkshakes with her grandchildren, dancing, singing and her Book Club though we're not sure she ever read any of those books! Mommy will be missed by all who knew her! Elgie's family will receive relatives and friends on Sat. June 8, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 A.M. at JAMES J. MCGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 690 Belmont Ave., Southampton, PA. Services will begin at 10:30. Interment will follow at Whitemarsh Cemetery in Ambler. In lieu of flowers, Elgie's family requests donations be made in her name to , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or, if possible, simply take your mom out to lunch. Condolences may be sent to the McLaughlin family by visiting www.McgheeFuneralHome.com.

