84, of Worcester, died Nov. 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harry T. Jennings, Jr; mother of Beth (Nathan) Smith; sister of S.S. Mary Jane Ambrose; and grandmother of Ethan and Zachary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing from 10 to 11A.M. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the R. L. WILLIAMS, JR. FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3440 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA. Following the Viewing the family will have a Graveside Service at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cheltenham. Online condolences may be made to the family at:
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019