Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
3440 Skippack Pike
Harleysville, PA 19438
610-584-6611
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH JENNINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. JENNINGS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. JENNINGS Notice
JENNINGS
ELIZABETH A.
84, of Worcester, died Nov. 30, 2019. She was the wife of the late Harry T. Jennings, Jr; mother of Beth (Nathan) Smith; sister of S.S. Mary Jane Ambrose; and grandmother of Ethan and Zachary. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing from 10 to 11A.M. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the R. L. WILLIAMS, JR. FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3440 Skippack Pike, Skippack, PA. Following the Viewing the family will have a Graveside Service at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cheltenham. Online condolences may be made to the family at:
www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -