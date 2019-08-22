|
McMAHON
ELIZABETH A. (nee Kiely)
89, of Phila., PA passed peace-fully August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John McMahon. Loving mother of Patricia A. McMahon (Alan Rinkus). Devoted Mom-Mom of Andrew Rinkus (Sally), Allie Killoran (Warren) and Gabrielle Rinkus. Dear sister of Kathleen Saynuk (John). Elizabeth is also survived by 3 great grand-children. Family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10-10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M both at St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 820 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140 or www.littleflowerhighschool.org
Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME Jenkintown, PA. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019