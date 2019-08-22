Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc. - Jenkintown
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
820 Susquehanna Rd.
Rydal, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hilary of Poitiers Church
820 Susquehanna Rd.
Rydal, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH McMAHON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. (Kiely) McMAHON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. (Kiely) McMAHON Notice
McMAHON
ELIZABETH A. (nee Kiely)


89, of Phila., PA passed peace-fully August 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John McMahon. Loving mother of Patricia A. McMahon (Alan Rinkus). Devoted Mom-Mom of Andrew Rinkus (Sally), Allie Killoran (Warren) and Gabrielle Rinkus. Dear sister of Kathleen Saynuk (John). Elizabeth is also survived by 3 great grand-children. Family will receive relatives and friends Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10-10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M both at St. Hilary of Poitiers Church, 820 Susquehanna Rd., Rydal, PA 19046. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Flower High School, 1000 W. Lycoming St., Phila., PA 19140 or www.littleflowerhighschool.org

Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME Jenkintown, PA. Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now