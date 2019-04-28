|
|
PIEL
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"
(nee Plaisted)
Age 81, of Manahawkin, NJ and formerly of Overbrook PA, on April 25, 2019. Wife of the late James J. Jr. "Jimmy" and mother of the late Andrew W. Survived by 4 sons, 3 daughters, one brother and 4 sisters. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday Evening, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and on Wednesday Morning, from 8:15 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Bernadette's Church of Drexel Hill. Int. Westminster Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019