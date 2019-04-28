Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:45 AM
D'Anjolell Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette's Church
1035 Turner Ave.
Drexel Hill, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH PIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" (Plaisted) PIEL

Notice Condolences Flowers

ELIZABETH A. "BETTY" (Plaisted) PIEL Notice
PIEL
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"
(nee Plaisted)


Age 81, of Manahawkin, NJ and formerly of Overbrook PA, on April 25, 2019. Wife of the late James J. Jr. "Jimmy" and mother of the late Andrew W. Survived by 4 sons, 3 daughters, one brother and 4 sisters. Relatives and Friends are invited to her Viewing on Tuesday Evening, from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. and on Wednesday Morning, from 8:15 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. at D'ANJOLELL MEMORIAL HOME OF BROOMALL, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall PA 19008. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM at St. Bernadette's Church of Drexel Hill. Int. Westminster Cem.



logo

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
Download Now