ZAJKO
ELIZABETH A. "LIZ"
On August 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of Bernie and Teresa (nee Polec) Zajko, devoted mother of Abigayle Granger, wife of Kevin Granger. Sister of Mark Zajko, granddaughter of Maria Polec. She will be missed by her aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing in CHURCH Thursday 10:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Josaphat Church, 124 Cotton Street (at Silverwood St.), Manayunk, 19127. Interment Westminster Cem.
CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.
215-482-8878
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019