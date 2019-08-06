Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
7384 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128-3231
215-482-8878
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH ZAJKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH A. "LIZ" ZAJKO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH A. "LIZ" ZAJKO Notice
ZAJKO
ELIZABETH A. "LIZ"
On August 4, 2019. Beloved daughter of Bernie and Teresa (nee Polec) Zajko, devoted mother of Abigayle Granger, wife of Kevin Granger. Sister of Mark Zajko, granddaughter of Maria Polec. She will be missed by her aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing in CHURCH Thursday 10:00 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Josaphat Church, 124 Cotton Street (at Silverwood St.), Manayunk, 19127. Interment Westminster Cem.

CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY F.H. INC.
215-482-8878

Published on Philly.com on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clare McIlvaine Mundy Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now