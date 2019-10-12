|
|
HUSTON
ELIZABETH ANN
passed away peacefully on the morning of October 7th, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. She grew up in Philadelphia, the youngest daughter of Florence (Splendido) Huston and Gene Huston. After graduating from Bishop McDevitt High School in 1967, she went on to Chestnut Hill College to complete her Bachelor of Science and later to Immaculata University to complete her graduate degree in psychology and mathematics. From her humble beginnings at SmithKline in Philadelphia, she worked her way up to be a manager in the IT department there. She transitioned her career into behavioral psychology, with a treasured role helping families and children. She enjoyed this work tremendously and gave peace and comfort to the many she supported. With her passing, we are without one of the most caring and generous individuals we were lucky enough to share our time here with. She is survived by her husband Robert Teverzczuk, her sister Katherine Huston, children Tracey and Andrew Harding, Jamie and Andrea Teverzczuk, four grandchildren Geraldine and Jacqueline Harding, Ethan and Oliver Teverzczuk. She leaves countless friends who were dear to her. We will all miss her kind and loving spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Elizabeth Huston can be made to Safe Harbor Program, 1200 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001. She will be interred in Philadelphia in the spring of 2020, with a memorial for all who loved her and wish to pay their respects.
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 12, 2019