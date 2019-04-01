|
|
COOK
ELIZABETH A. "BETTY"
(nee DiBeneditto)
Passed away on March 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James H. "Cookie"; loving mother of Debbie Porrini and the late James Jr "Jimbo"; devoted Mom Mom of Stephen (Jennifer) Porrini and Jaime (Frank) Legault and great Gram of Jessica, Kelsey, Kaitlin, Francesco, Nico and Aria; sister of John DiBeneditto, Patricia Mount, Joyce Givigliano and the late Phil and Ronnie DiBeneditto. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Tuesday morning 9-10 A.M. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Streets. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 1, 2019